Woman arrested after allegedly targeting 12 Auckland open homes, stealing jewellery

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery from 12 open homes in West Auckland and the North Shore.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly targeting 12 open homes in West Auckland and the North Shore over recent months.

Police say a 29-year-old woman faces multiple burglary charges following an investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, said the woman allegedly targeted personal belongings, particularly jewellery.

“Yesterday morning, we arrested a woman at an address in Massey and located and recovered items of jewellery there that were reported as stolen,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are working hard to recover more of the stolen jewellery for its owners.”

The woman will appear in the Waitākere District Court today facing 12 counts of burglary charges, and two of taking and using a credit card for her financial advantage.

“We ask that the community continues to remain vigilant when putting their homes up for open home viewings,” Goldie said.

“Ensure high-value items that can easily be stolen are removed from the property or secured into a safe.”

