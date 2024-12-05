Woman arrested after allegedly targeting 12 Auckland open homes, stealing jewellery

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery from 12 open homes in West Auckland and the North Shore.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery from 12 open homes in West Auckland and the North Shore.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly targeting 12 open homes in West Auckland and the North Shore over recent months.

Police say a 29-year-old woman faces multiple burglary charges following an investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, said the woman allegedly targeted personal belongings, particularly jewellery.

“Yesterday morning, we arrested a woman at an address in Massey and located and recovered items of jewellery there that were reported as stolen,” she said in a statement on Thursday.