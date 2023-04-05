Police have charged a young woman with throwing an 8-week-old baby at police staff. Photo / Africa Studio

Police have charged a young woman with throwing an 8-week-old baby at police staff. Photo / Africa Studio

A young woman has been charged with throwing an 8-week-old baby at police officers.

Esence Mackie appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning where she faced one charge of throwing the infant at police.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old Hamilton woman was responsible for the care of the baby and her conduct was a “major departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person”.

Mackie did not apply for interim name suppression and no more details were available.

Mackie was remanded on bail by community magistrate Kaye Davies to reappear in court later this month.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.