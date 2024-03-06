One person has been arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted by up to five people in central Auckland this afternoon.
Police responded to reports that an assault had taken place on Karangahape Rd about 1.14pm.
“It’s alleged a woman was assaulted by a group of up to five people,” a spokesperson said.
Police were supporting the victim, who suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention.
A suspect was located about an hour later and taken into custody without incident.
“We are considering charges for the person arrested, and our inquiries to find the other offenders are ongoing,” said police.