A woman has been airlifted to hospital from a secluded West Auckland beach after she nearly drowned.

Police were called to Anawhata Beach about 7pm this evening after the woman had reportedly not returned from a swim she took hours beforehand.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters, an ambulance and police staff were all called to the scene to assist in the search.

The woman is believed to have found her own way back to the shore where she was then airlifted to hospital in moderate condition.