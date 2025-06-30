Advertisement
Woman, 79, dies day after State Highway 22 head-on crash

A 79-year-old woman has died in hospital a day after she was in a serious head-on crash on a highway south of Auckland.

Police said the woman, one of two people critically injured in the crash on SH22 last Thursday, succumbed to her injuries the next day.

