Last Thursday the highway was closed after the Karaka Rd crash.
Police said at the time two people were trapped in their vehicle and another was fighting for their life.
The crash on the highway between the Southern Motorway and Pukekohe and Glenbrook was about 2.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.
Footage of the crash supplied to the Herald showed two cars each with crushed bonnets with debris strewn over the road.
Emergency services closed Karaka Rd between Blackridge Rd and the Glenbrook roundabout.
Diversions were put in place north of the crash at Karaka Rd and Great South Rd.