A 79-year-old woman has died in hospital a day after she was in a serious head-on crash on a highway south of Auckland.

Police said the woman, one of two people critically injured in the crash on SH22 last Thursday, succumbed to her injuries the next day.

A man remains in hospital in a critical condition, however, two other people who suffered injuries had been discharged.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was continuing to investigate.