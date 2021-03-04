Witness hits at bouncer 'brutality' after new video emerges of Boston on Blair incident

A woman who filmed an attack outside a Wellington nightclub has hit back at a video suggesting the incident was provoked and says the "brutality" wasn't acceptable.

Earlier this week Masterton woman Kate Te Tau shared the video on Facebook, accusing bouncers of Wellington nightclub Boston on Blair of assaulting a defenseless man outside the bar.

The video showed a person lying on the ground and bleeding while being kicked by one bouncer outside Boston on Blair nightclub.

Boston on Blair owner Nick Mills said earlier the video only told half the story, and yesterday a second video emerged, appearing to show the moments leading up to the attack, in which a patron took a swing at the bouncer.

Te Tau said she and her friends were walking past on Blair St when they saw the bouncers "violently attacking a guy who was bleeding and defenseless on the ground."

"He was all the way on the ground, he wasn't even standing up, he wasn't a threat to the bouncers anyway," she said.

"If that guy – which he obviously did – throw the first punch, there were three bouncers there. Two of them could have restrained him.

"Even if they threw one punch – which is still not OK – they could have stopped there."

She said her and her friends had tried to help by getting the person off the ground and contacting help, before one of the bouncers pushed an outdoor heater over, causing damage to her lip.

A doorman at Boston on Blair, who asked not to be named, said he was off work at the time but witnessed the whole incident.

In a post to Facebook he shared the CCTV footage from the bar, along with a post defending the bouncer's actions, describing him as a "family man".

"I've worked many nights … where we have some people who when we refuse entry don't like it and become aggressive, where we get attacked on the door.

"I know of a night where people pull out knives because we refuse entry.

"We are all family men and all have family to go back to, what everyone doesn't realise whilst we are out providing a safe environment for people to enjoy, who provides a safe haven when people decide to turn against us.?

"Violence is not the first avenue we take, when we working doors we do use our mouth but if you put us in a position where we have to look after ourselves bet your ass we will go down that avenue too."

Wellington police said they were investigating the alleged assault, reported to have occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday. No arrests had been made.

Te Tau said she was now confident police were taking the incident seriously.

"Brutality from bouncers is not acceptable. People feel unsafe now because they're people who are meant to prevent things from happening."

"And if they're stirred up or provoked, as hard as it may be, they have protocols to follow and they've been trained to deal with this pretty differently."