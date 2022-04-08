Plane crash in Pauanui. Video / Supplied

A light plane landed with a thud, briefly became airborne again and then - its landing gear damaged - veered sideways out of control through an airfield fence before coming to rest metres from a home, a witness says.

One person on the plane - a two-seater Fly Synthesis Storch - was uninjured in the crash about 10.15am at Pauanui Beach Aerodrome, in Coromandel district, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

But the witness, a commercial pilot, spoke to those involved and said two men were actually on board when the plane crashed.

"They weren't injured, just in a bit of shock."

The Fly Synthesis Storch aircraft came to rest metres from a home after a crash landing at Pauanui Beach Aerodrome. Photo / Supplied

The witness, who didn't want to be named, said the plane hit with such a thud they felt the vibration through the ground.

"The left [landing gear] gave way when it landed and it skidded and bounced through the air, because it still had a bit of lift.

"Then it went into the golf course fence ... it broke through the course fence parallel with the airfield ... and then into the neighbour's fence."

Two men escaped injury after a crash landing that left their light plane against the fence of a residential property at Pauanui Beach Aerodrome. Photo / Supplied

The plane appeared to have suffered damage to its landing gear and tail.

"The plane did well to hold up, I guess because it was coming in to land, so there wasn't as much speed."