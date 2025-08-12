Advertisement
Witness describes boat impaling car in crash that killed mother Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere

RNZ
Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere died after a crash near Te Kūiti on July 11. Her 3-year-old son was also in the car but survived.

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A driver involved in a fatal crash after their boat and trailer unit broke free, colliding with an oncoming vehicle, stayed at the scene and spoke with police, one of the first people on the scene has confirmed.

It comes after

