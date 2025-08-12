A driver involved in a fatal crash after their boat and trailer unit broke free, colliding with an oncoming vehicle, stayed at the scene and spoke with police, one of the first people on the scene has confirmed.
It comes afterpolice said they were “following positive lines of inquiry regarding an individual and will look to speak with them in due course”.
Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere’s brother Te Huia Brown-Hana told RNZ his sister was driving near Te Kūiti on her way back home to Auckland after a holiday in New Plymouth on July 11 when the crash occurred.
“Police are not seeking anyone else at this time.”
A man who was one of the first on the scene contacted RNZ after Brown-Hana appealed for the driver to come forward.
The man, who RNZ has agreed not to name, said the driver of the car which was towing the boat and trailer unit was “in no shape or form to go anywhere or do anything”.
“The police talked to him and interviewed him,” he said.
The man told RNZ how he had just pulled into the left lane of a double lane near Te Kūiti when the crash occurred.
“I looked up, and here’s this b****y car, her car coming back at me with a boat impaled in the front of it and everything stopped. I locked up everything and only stopped a couple of paces from the ... car.”
The driver of the car that had been towing the boat pulled over and stopped, he said.
“He was totally unaware of what was about to happen or anything like that.”
The man said he got Hana-Wetere’s son out of the car as his wife called emergency services.
Hana-Wetere’s brother told RNZ after hearing the witness’ comments he wanted to thank the driver for not fleeing and “actually facing his consequences”.