Hana-Wetere died as a result of the crash. Her 3-year-old son was also in the car, Brown-Hana said.

RNZ asked police for comment on the investigation last week.

Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere had just moved to Auckland when she died in a car crash. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said: “Police are following positive lines of enquiry regarding an individual and will look to speak with them in due course.

“Police are not seeking anyone else at this time.”

A man who was one of the first on the scene contacted RNZ after Brown-Hana appealed for the driver to come forward.

The man, who RNZ has agreed not to name, said the driver of the car which was towing the boat and trailer unit was “in no shape or form to go anywhere or do anything”.

“The police talked to him and interviewed him,” he said.

The man told RNZ how he had just pulled into the left lane of a double lane near Te Kūiti when the crash occurred.

“I looked up, and here’s this b****y car, her car coming back at me with a boat impaled in the front of it and everything stopped. I locked up everything and only stopped a couple of paces from the ... car.”

The driver of the car that had been towing the boat pulled over and stopped, he said.

“He was totally unaware of what was about to happen or anything like that.”

The man said he got Hana-Wetere’s son out of the car as his wife called emergency services.

Hana-Wetere’s brother told RNZ after hearing the witness’ comments he wanted to thank the driver for not fleeing and “actually facing his consequences”.

‘Broken my heart’

Brown-Hana said his sister was “larger than life”. She was caring, and had a “bubbly” personality.

“She was everything you could have wanted and more in terms of a sibling.

“She always accepted everyone for who they were. She didn’t pass judgement on no-one.”

Hana-Wetere’s partner was working in Australia, and she was planning to eventually join him.

Brown-Hana said his sister was in a great place in her life. She had recently moved to Auckland, with her brother helping her pick up furniture and other items for the home.

Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere pictured with her young son. Photo / Supplied

“She had everything going - she started planning out what she wanted in her life and how she wanted to get there and she was actually doing really well,” he said.

“Her child had anything and everything he could have needed - nothing came before him and nothing came after him. It was only him and him only.”

Brown-Hana said his nephew was constantly asking his dad and others: “Where’s mummy?”

“I tell him ‘mummy’s gone to sleep my boy. One day you’ll see your mum again. But for the moment my boy she’s asleep. She’s too tired’.”

Brown-Hana said he was worried about the emotional toll on the little boy.

“It’s that mental thing that’s going to play on him for the rest of his life. Knowing that at 3 years old he had to watch his mum die and he couldn’t save her.”

Brown-Hana said the whānau had experienced an array of emotions in the past month, including sorrow that no one had been held responsible.

“It’s unfair that we are robbed of her grace and we don’t have any answers to why or how or what’s going to happen to who stole it, who stole her existence.

“All we can do is rally around together as a whānau and just hope eventually at some point we get an answer.”

- RNZ