A National Car Parts spokesman told the Herald a workplace death at its yard on Bolderwood Pl, Wiri on Wednesday was due to “human error”. Photo / Google

A South Auckland business has revealed an employee of their car-wrecking company died at work.

A National Car Parts spokesman confirmed to the Herald the death occurred at its yard on Bolderwood Pl, Wiri on Wednesday.

The employee was one of three people on site when the incident happened.

An employee of a neighbouring company told the Herald one of their colleagues saw “a body lying on the ground covered up and surrounded by police”.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.30pm on Wednesday and WorkSafe was notified.

National Car Parts Wiri has temporarily closed due to the incident and the company was supporting its employees, the spokesman said.

“It’s a very hard time for us at the moment,” he said. “[We will reopen] in a couple of days. We’re taking a break and after everything’s back to normal, then we’ll start working at that branch again.”

He said the other two people present at the time had been “interviewed” but “no one knows anything”.

The spokesman earlier refused to confirm to the Herald someone had died at the worksite, and further told the outlet National Car Parts did not operate at the Wiri address and “anyone can [list] a business on Google Maps”.

After verifying National Car Parts did operate at the address, the Herald approached the business for clarification, at which point it was confirmed an employee of the company had died there.

“I just don’t know why news reporters keep calling us,” the spokesman said. “I’m not going to say anything.”







