Late season snow is bound for Canterbury this week, with road snow warnings in place from Wednesday through Thursday, November 21. Photo / MetService

Late season snow is bound for Canterbury this week, with road snow warnings in place from Wednesday through Thursday, November 21. Photo / MetService

Umbrellas will be needed for most of the country this week, with rain, hail and thunder on the way, and a late-season burst of snow for the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Heath Gullery said wintry weather would see temperatures plunge to near freezing in the south, but the rest of the country was set to see some rain in coming days.

“There’s a cold southerly pushing across eastern parts of South Island today which will briefly bring some cooler temperatures today.”

Hail and thunder were possible across the Canterbury coastal plains today, including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from late this morning through to mid-afternoon today, Gullery said.

Strong winds were likely to sweep over the country tomorrow as a low developed on the east of the South Island and moved north.