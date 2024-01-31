Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Winton police are appealing for information following a serious crash on State Highway 6 in the small rural Southland town of Winton yesterday afternoon.

A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Winton’s township.

The serious crash happened on State Highway 6 between Brandon and Wemyss Sts and was reported to police at around 1.30pm.

“We would like to speak to anyone that saw that incident take place or has dashcam footage of it.”

“Anyone with information can contact police through 105 quoting event number P057620837, or by calling the Winton police station,” police said in a statement.

The northbound lane of SH6 Great North Road in Winton was closed between Brandon and Meldrum streets and two detours were in place for a time.

The road was open again by 6pm, police said.







