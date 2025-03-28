An employment authority has been critical of the way Winton Capital's chief executive and executive chairman, Chris Meehan, spoke to his executive assistant. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A business-class seat on a long-haul flight was not up to the acceptable standard of a high-profile property developer, and he went on to let his executive assistant know exactly that.
“That was the worst f***ing flight I have ever f***ing taken, how the f*** did I end up in seat 29 between the bar and the toilet?” Chris Meehan, chief executive and executive chairman of Winton Capital, said down the phone.
On the receiving end of the expletive-laden call was Leah McCann, who has since successfully complained to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) about Meehan’s behaviour, resulting in Winton Capital being ordered to pay her more than $100,000.
The ERA’s determination, released last week, stated Winton Capital had no regard for employment law in New Zealand “when it chose to act in the ways it did towards” McCann.
It found that the company failed to maintain a productive employment relationship with McCann, who was in the executive assistant role for 10 months over 2022 and 2023.
McCann claimed her job was jeopardised after Meehan swore at her and threatened her employment and that the company failed to address the distress and harm she experienced as a result of that behaviour.
She complained she was told Meehan’s conduct would likely continue, that the relationship was broken and was pressured to resign while on sick leave.
Winton Capital had denied McCann’s claims, alleging there were performance issues with her work.
McCann made a record of the conversation with Meehan while it was fresh in her mind.
The following day, she emailed Meehan and two others to let them know she was unwell and would not be at work that day.
She said she was physically ill, had slept very little and was in a highly anxious state.
McCann provided a doctor’s certificate for two weeks’ sick leave. Meanwhile, Winton Capital made her an offer.
A colleague told the ERA that McCann was asked if she wanted to engage in a conversation about not returning, explaining that if she did not want to return, Winton Capital would provide one month’s pay on top of her contractual entitlements and that she would be released from her notice period.
While on sick leave, McCann’s access to Meehan’s email and calendar was suspended.
However, the ERA found Meehan’s actions went far beyond “robust”.
It agreed with McCann’s lawyer that his actions were “intimidating and offensive”.
“While Ms McCann would likely have been used to Mr Meehan’s use of swear words in the workplace by that point, in this instance, the swearing was directed at her or actions.
“The words Mr Meehan used when speaking to Ms McCann [during the phone call] were clearly unjustifiable.”
It said Meehan’s evidence indicated that he wasn’t familiar with Winton Capital’s workplace policies or obligations to employees in terms of bullying and appropriate workplace conduct.
The ERA found that a comment made by a colleague to McCann while she was on sick leave that the employment relationship was broken had “sent a clear message there was no path for her to return”, and there was no evidence McCann wanted to resign after the incident.
Finally, in relation to the decision to suspend access to Meehan’s email, the authority found it was unclear why McCann couldn’t have simply been asked not to use it while on sick leave.
“By telling Ms McCann that she would be removed from the system, Winton was signalling to her that she was no longer trusted or welcome at Winton.”
The ERA ruled that the company’s actions fell short of what a fair and reasonable employer could have done in the circumstances, and these failures breached the duty of good faith and the implied duty not to seriously damage and destroy the trust and confidence inherent in an employment relationship.
“Remaining in the workplace became untenable in the circumstances.”
Finding that McCann was constructively dismissed, the ERA ordered Winton Capital to pay her $74,846 in lost wages, compensation of $25,000 and a penalty of $1000.
The company was also ordered to pay the Crown $4000.
It said imposing a penalty served as a deterrent to an employer and others, not to act similarl.
“Winton had no regard to employment law in New Zealand when it chose to act in the ways it did towards Ms McCann. There was no attempt to seek to maintain a productive employment relationship with Ms McCann, or to explore options if it considered her performance fell short of its expectations.”
In a statement to NZME, Winton Capital opposed the findings.
“Winton strongly disagrees with the findings of the Authority and is appealing all aspects of the determination,” General Manager, Corporate Services, Justine Hollows said.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.