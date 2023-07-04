Winter warning for households after 300 stove-related claims for house fires

Nearly 300 fires last year were the result of the stove, AMI data showed, making up 72 per cent of all appliance-related house fire claims. Photo / Bevan Conley

Insurance agencies have warned the public to watch how they cook this winter after data revealed the most common culprit of appliance fires is the stove.

Nearly 300 fires last year were the result of the stove, AMI data showed, making up 72 per cent of all appliance-related house fire claims.

AMI’s general manager, Wayne Tippet, said appliance fire claims will slightly increase during April each year, dropping in frequency from November.

He said the data shows the “major fire threat” that stoves pose.

“When the weather gets colder, more people tend to opt for fried foods, or soups, stews and curries.

“But our data suggests that along with these warm winter staples comes an increased likelihood of a fire breaking out.”

Tippet said the fire threat was due to the high heat output and the highly flammable cooking oils used in pots and pans on the stove. Hot cooking oil also produces a large heat release, he said, which starts fires that are difficult to diffuse if the initial flames are not smothered immediately.

“Something so small can hugely impact people’s lives and actually cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.”

Interestingly, the toaster also frequently appeared in AMI’s claims data - with 15 fires claimed last year for the insurer’s customers.

Appliance fires caused $10 million worth of financial damage in 2022, which is $2 million less than in 2020 - which saw the highest spike in financial damage from such fires and months of disruption to families while repairs were carried out.

Tippet said it was likely the national Covid-19 lockdown played a part in this spike, where the majority of New Zealanders were suddenly at home using appliances and spending more time than they usually would in the kitchen.

“Another significant consideration is that damage may not be isolated to just the room where it started.

“Even small fires can cause widespread impacts, such as water damage from putting out the fire, and smoke damage to furniture and curtains in adjacent rooms, so it’s important to consider both home and contents insurance to ensure you are fully covered against fire risk.”

Rules for the public to follow when cooking are to never leave pots or pans unattended on live elements and to keep things at least a metre from any heaters.

“While prevention is key, everyone should have working smoke alarms in their homes and an evacuation plan,” said Tippet.

“Busy cooks could also opt for a meal made in the slow cooker which hasn’t set ablaze for our customers so far.”