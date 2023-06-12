ACC had paid out $175,000 over the past five years to people injured when their hot water bottles failed.

ACC had paid out $175,000 over the past five years to people injured when their hot water bottles failed.

Many Northlanders use hot water bottles to help them get through those cold winter nights - but the comfort can come at a painful cost, with ACC paying out $175,000 over the past five years to people with hot water bottle-related injuries.

Figures released to the Advocate show that in 2022 ACC accepted 38 hot water bottle-related injury claims in Northland. That was despite winter 2022 being one of the warmest on record for the region.

These injuries came at a cost of $41,000 to help people recover. This was the highest cost over the past five years, during which ACC accepted 193 hot water bottle-related injuries in Northland, at a total cost, so far, of $175,000.

As winter hits the country, families all over New Zealand are trying to stay warm and cosy at bedtime, but with the spike in burn claims data every winter, ACC is challenging people to take a moment to think before they get tucked up in bed with their hot water bottle.

In 2022, ACC accepted 856 claims nationally for hot water bottle-related injuries with the majority of these coming from burns (90 per cent).

These injuries came at a cost of $730,000 to help people recover. This was the highest cost of the past four years.

The winter months – June (130), July (143) and August (157) – saw more than 50 per cent of hot water bottle-related injuries for the year.

Over the past five years, ACC accepted 4593 hot water bottle injury claims at a cost of $3.6 million nationally.

Alongside hot water bottle injuries in 2022, 119 people were hurt nationally in an electric blanket related injury at a cost of $240,000 and 62 people were injured in a wheat bag incident, which cost $87,000.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said there is nothing better than being warm and cosy in bed when it’s cold outside but encouraged New Zealanders to be careful.

“Hot water bottles can be really dangerous, especially when boiling hot water is used,” Whitaker said.

“We know that suffering a burn injury can be a debilitating injury, and in some cases a lifelong injury.”

The leading age group for hot water bottle related injuries was 65+ with 223 people (26 per cent) and women were almost three times as likely to have a hot water bottle injury compared to men.

In 2022, there were 92 children (aged 14 years and younger) hurt in a hot water bottle injury nationally.

The leading parts of the body people were getting injured by hot water bottles were their stomach, legs and back.

“We need to ‘Have a Hmmm’ before we get ready for bed,” Whitaker said.

‘’For children and our older people, use the bottle to warm the bed, then remove it before the person gets into bed. We are challenging all families to think about the risk of injury to them or their whānau before they go to sleep.”

ACC research shows 90 per cent of injuries are predictable and therefore preventable.

Safekids Aotearoa data shows that burns in general are a real risk in every home, especially from hot water and liquids. They are a leading cause of injury for younger children. Each week, more than five children nationally are burned severely enough to be admitted to hospital.

Whitaker said people need to be careful when filling and using hot water bottles.

ACC HOT WATER BOTTLE SAFETY TIPS:

■ Never use boiling water - this can cause the bottle to split or leak

■ Make sure the top is firmly closed

■ Use it to warm the bed, then remove before the person gets into bed

■ Use a cover or wrap the bottle in a towel before using - this will help prevent burns.

■ Check your hot water bottles regularly for any splits or perishing - if damaged, get a new one



