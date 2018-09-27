The remuneration for the Wintec chief executive role in the year-ended June 2017 was between $420,000 and $429,000, according to the Sate Services Commission's senior pay report.

The pay range decreased by $10,000 from the previous 12 month period.

While on leave, Flowers still holds a corporate credit card and has the use of two Wintec-owned desktop computers, two monitors, an iPad and a mobile phone as part of his remuneration package.

Wintec is still paying for his mobile plan, which has a base rate of $33.50 per month per staff member for mobile calls, texts and data.

While on sick leave he accrued an additional $11 making international calls, services and texts on August 23.

Flowers does not have use of a company car or corporate petrol card and his corporate credit card has not been used since he's been on leave.

No other expenses have been claimed while on leave, according to information provided by Wintec.

Last month Wintec chairman Barry Harris confirmed Auckland QC Simon Mount would re-investigate historic allegations against Flowers after the initial inquiry was found to be lacking.

The latest investigation is expected to cost $100,000 and will be completed by the end of the year.

Wintec has continually declined to release details of the complaints and allegations relating to Flowers, citing confidentiality and privacy.

Wintec chairman Barry Harris launched a review into the initial investigation when the organisation came under public pressure after the Herald revealed it had spent $175,000 preventing media from running stories about the organisation, chief executive and other staff.

Meanwhile the outcome of a separate Audit New Zealand inquiry, announced in December, scrutinising expenses incurred by the chief executive and his executive team between 2009 and 2017 in relation to travel to Hong Kong and China is still expected shortly.

Wintec refused to provide details to the Herald about how much it had spent on legal fees relating to Flowers' employment in the past year because it would "unreasonably interfere with the privacy of Mr Flowers in relation to his employment".

