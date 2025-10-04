Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Peters signalled support for the plan.

“New Zealand welcomed the United States’ ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza’ when it was first announced, and we are encouraged that Hamas has today agreed to release all the hostages,” he wrote.

“This is a serious step forward. We continue to urge the parties to seize this critical opportunity to end the conflict and implement the terms of the proposal fully. This disastrous conflict must end.”

Following the announcement, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told AFP the group welcomed Trump’s proposal, but called it “vague”, saying “we need clarification and confirmation through a negotiated agreement”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly after Hamas’ announcement, Trump said he believed the group was “ready for a lasting PEACE”.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” he added.

On Friday, about 200 protesters gathered at Port Otago to condemn Peters’ refusal to recognise Palestine, describing his stance as “a moral failure” that left New Zealand lagging behind allies like Australia, Britain and Canada.

US President Donald Trump, pictured with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he believed Hamas was "ready for peace" with Israel. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Palestinian New Zealanders said his UN statement denied their identity and undermined peace, while others accused him of complicity in genocide and vowed to disrupt his appearances until policy changes.

Organisers said the protest was driven by anger at ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and frustration that Peters’ position misrepresented New Zealand on the world stage.

Peters dismissed the demonstrators and defended the Government’s stance that recognition should only come once conditions for a two-state solution are realistic.

