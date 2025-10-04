Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Winston Peters welcomes Trump ceasefire plan as ‘serious step forward’ in Gaza

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand continues to urge the parties involved in Gaza to "seize this critical opportunity to end the conflict and implement the terms of the proposal fully". Photo / Ben Tomsett

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand continues to urge the parties involved in Gaza to "seize this critical opportunity to end the conflict and implement the terms of the proposal fully". Photo / Ben Tomsett

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters says the United States has made “a serious step forward” amid efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

Hamas, the Islamist militant and political group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, has agreed to discuss freeing hostages under US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save