“I’m not going to recognise a state that’s currently weaponising hostages, holding people for years on end in absolutely inhumane conditions. I mean, who would recognise that?” he replied.

Leaving the debating chamber on Wednesday afternoon, Peters told reporters Seymour had “no authority” to make such a statement.

“That’s not the Government’s position. The Government’s position is articulated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. That’s the agreed situation, and for the second time, someone is talking out of his field.

“A statement was made by someone who’s got no authority to make it, and that’s why we’re putting the record straight now.”

Asked if he had experienced difficulty with Seymour on the issue of recognition, the NZ First leader laughed.

“I think you should speak to others about that, but I’m making sure that you’re not misled, and next time anybody does that, from wherever it might come, why don’t you ask the minister in charge? Namely, me.”

Asked if he would speak to Seymour about his concerns, Peters said: “Look, we’re not dealing with the loco juventus, do you know what that means in Latin?”

“No,” a reporter replied.

“Okay. Go very carefully and find out,” Peters said.

The minister’s office has since clarified his use of loco juventus referred to the “general inexperience of youth”.

Seymour said he had not spoken out of turn.

David Seymour says he did not speak out of turn. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

“I was asked ... what Act’s position is, and I think that’s pretty clear ... That’s not exclusive from the fact that the Government is going to come to a position.

“It’s under active consideration. As I said at the time, the Foreign Minister is going to make this announcement at the right time.”

Seymour said it was “fair enough” for Peters to have his opinion.

“All three of us, at different times, speak on behalf of the Government. Other times people say, ‘Well, what do you think?’ and we speak on behalf of our parties.

“If you look at most of the things that he’s said in recent times, for example, at his party conference, they were things that are New Zealand First’s position, but not the Government.

“Similarly, sometimes I say things, I say that’s what Act thinks, but nonetheless, as I also said in the same interview, the Government position is under active consideration [and] will be announced by, I think my exact words were, right minister at the right time.”

– RNZ