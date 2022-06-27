NZ First leader Winston Peters among protesters during the Covid 19 convoy protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Photo Mark Mitchell.

Winston Peters has issued judicial review proceedings against Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard as he fights a trespass warning issued during Covid protests at Parliament.

Peters, the leader of NZ First, received the trespass warning on April 28, which the Speaker then withdrew on May 4.

Peters says that, in a press release of May 4, Mallard said he had been working with Police and parliamentary security to constantly assess threats to Parliament, and the advice he had received was that it was "no longer necessary to retain trespass notices for five of these people".

Peters, in a statement today, says: "Mr Mallard said: 'The behaviour of some individuals was clearly more egregious than others, and on that basis it [was] relatively easy to identify those persons issued with trespass notices who no longer are regarded as being a risk to the safety and security of others at Parliament'."

Peters says he never posed any risk or threat to the safety and security of Parliament when he attended briefly on February 22 "and the warning was issued for improper purposes".

Peters claims that "the Speaker's actions were unlawful, unreasonable and irrational" and says he will seek declarations from the court to this effect.

Peters "considers the Speaker's actions raises significant questions of importance in a democracy and those actions should be scrutinised by the High Court in judicial review".

Peters says because the matter is before the court he will not comment further.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard declined to comment when contacted by the Herald.