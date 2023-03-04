Northland Black Fern world Cup winner Krystal Murray - here in for a try during the final against England - is the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Award Supreme Winner

Northland Black Fern world Cup winner Krystal Murray - here in for a try during the final against England - is the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Award Supreme Winner

After a stellar year World Champion Black Fern Krystal Murray has been named the Supreme Winner for the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau at the Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards.

And in a first for the awards, Northland rugby legend Sid Going was named the inaugural winner of the Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award.

Held at Waitangi National Trust on Saturday night, Murray came out as the winner from an outstanding line-up of award nominees.

Hosted by Te Iwi o Ngātiwai, Murray won after a record 57 nominations were received across 16 award categories - the biggest number of entrants in the history of the Māori Sports Awards.

“Krystal is a homegrown Te Rarawa rugby player, to see her excel on the world stage and win the Women’s Rugby World Cup is outstanding” Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards, Heamana of Te Poari o Ngātiwai, said.

Around 200 people packed the glass marquee at the Waitangi National Trust to honour and celebrate Tai Tokerau Māori sporting success on Saturday.

“You can really feel the wairua of humble pride in the where,” Kerepeti-Edwards said.

“There is a strong diversity of codes in this year’s finalists, that shows how much Te Iwi Māori is participating and contributing to all codes in our region”.

All Blacks Sevens star Brady Rush is the Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Award Te Tohu Tākaro Ahungarua (Masters Sportsperson Award) winner for 2023.

The winners for the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau are:

Te Tohu Haukāinga Award (Hauora Whānau, Hapū, Iwi Award) sponsored by Far North District Council

• Sophy Tua

Te Tohu Oranga Hapori (Community Impact Award) sponsored by Whangārei District Council

• Tiaki Te Pā – ‘Hine Tū, Tama Tū’

Te Tohu Oranga Marae sponsored by Te Kahu o Taonui

• Waikare Marae & Waikare Research and Development Trust

Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwawao (Sports Official Award) sponsored by Kaipara District Council

• Mikayla McKenzie

Te Tohu Kaiwhakahaere (Sports Administrator Award) sponsored by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hine

• Jennifer Pickering (Football)

Te Tohu Tākaro Taitamawahine (Tai Tamariki Sportswoman Award) sponsored by Ministry of Education

• Waitangi Piripi (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Taitamatane (Tai Tamariki Sportsman Award) sponsored by Rugby for Life

• Brady Rush (Rugby)

Te Tohu Tākaro Ahungarua (Masters Sportsperson Award) sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri

• Jason Reti (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwhakangungu (Coaches Award) sponsored by Te Aka Whai Ora

• Yvette McCausland-Durie (Netball)

Te Tohu Tākaro Toa – Tangata Whaikaha (Disabled Sportsperson of the Year Award)

sponsored by Oceans Resort Tūtūkākā

• A winner to be announced

Northland hockey coach Angeline Waetford is the Te Tohu Manawaroa (Long Service to Sports Award) winner at the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards

Te Tohu Manawaroa (Long Service to Sports Award) sponsored by Tai Tokerau Wānanga

• Angeline Waetford (Hockey)

Te Tohu Kapa Toa (Outstanding Māori Sports Team) sponsored by Te Poutokomanawa

• Herberts on Tour (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Tane (Open Male Sportsperson of the Year) sponsored by the Ministry for

Social Development

• Joseph Manu (Rugby League)

League player Joseph Manu is the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Award Te Tohu Tākaro Tane(Open Male Sportsperson of the Year) award winner

Te Tohu Tākaro Toa Wahine (Open Female Sportsperson of the Year) sponsored by Zespri

• Krystal Murray (Rugby)

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai introduced a new award for 2023, the Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award. This special award recognises exceptional sports people and legends of Te Tai Tokerau.

Inaugural winner of the ‘Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award is:

• Sid Going (Rugby)

Going of Ngātiwai, Patuharakeke, Ngāti Whātua descent is a sporting great for the North.

Northland rugby legend Sid Going is the inaugural winner of the Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards

“Our ability to recognise his contribution to rugby as a game but his enduring legacy for our people of the North is an honour. We are grateful his family is here with us to celebrate his life and influence across the generations,” Kerepeti-Edwards said.

For more information on the awards see:

www.sportnorthland.co.nz/tohu-hakinakina-l-sports-awards/census-2023-nga-tohutakaro-maori-o-te-tai-to



