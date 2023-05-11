Winner of Mother’s Day ‘pamper pack’ surprised to not receive laundry products

Pak'nSave Porirua. Photo / Google

One of the winners of a controversial Mother’s Day giveaway, comprised mostly of laundry products, says she was surprised to find the cleaning goods not included in the prize.

The Wellington woman, who requested not to be named, entered Pakn’Save Porirua’s Mother’s Day giveaway on behalf of her Mum, who she said loves cleaning.

But when she went to collect her prize yesterday evening from the store, the only thing she received was a box of Roses chocolates.

There was no sign of the two bottles of Persil, the four bottles of scent booster or the air fresheners.

She told the Herald when she asked the worker at the Pak’nSave where the rest of the gift was, she was told the package had been split into three separate prizes.

The woman said her mum was “gutted” to not receive the laundry products.

”My mum was quite excited to get everything because she loves cleaning and cleaning products and air fresheners and stuff so it would have been perfect for her cause she was so excited.”

She had messaged the franchise this morning and been told there had been some confusion. The giftpack was supposed to be getting gift-wrapped, and the remainder of the giveaway was still in the office.

”I’ll throw in another Glade pack for the inconvenience, really sorry here,” a screenshot seen by the Herald from Porirua Pak’nSave read.

Emma Wooster, a spokesperson for Foodstuffs told the Herald the gift packs had not been split and there was just “some confusion” which led to the woman not getting her full prize.

”This has now been resolved and the customer is coming back in later today. The store will throw in a little something extra too. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

The confusion comes after Pak’nSave Porirua was criticised by some for the gift basket.

The post was shared to other social media pages, where some commenters accused it of being “misogynistic” and wondered whether Pak’nSave would offer the same gift for Father’s Day.

”Cool but I wouldn’t call laundry products a pamper pack,” said another comment.