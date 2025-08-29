Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Windy weekend weather: Severe winds, thunderstorms to hit NZ as winter ends

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Metservice Head of Weather News Heather Keats on what to expect.

New Zealand is in for a lashing, with severe winds set to pound the country alongside thunderstorms and snow in some places.

MetService meteorologist Mathapelo Makabulane told the Herald the weather is starting to show hints of spring in the final weekend of winter.

“We switch to quite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save