Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Windows blown out, trees, fences, debris sent flying as ‘tornado’ slams Auckland’s West Harbour

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

"lt just came and [was] gone within 30 seconds." Video / Jason Dorday

Trees have fallen on homes, tiles were ripped from roofs and windows blown out in Auckland’s West Harbour as what neighbours described as a tornado struck.

One resident said not a single home on one of the roads was unscathed.

The MetService confirmed gusts of 100km/h had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand