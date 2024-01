Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland street has been cordoned off after a window from a high-rise building crashed to the ground this morning.

A fire crew is stationed on Albert St and the road is cordoned off near the building where the pane fell from an upper floor.

The debris from the broken pane has been quickly cleared.

Fire and Emergency attend a broken window at a multi-storey building on Albert St, Auckland CBD. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Fire and Emergency arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area. Photo / Jaime Lyth

The high-rise building is used mostly for office space but is currently under construction.

Albert St is already under heavy construction due to the Auckland City Rail Link project.