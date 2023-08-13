A 2-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked a frantic search in West Auckland this afternoon has been found. Video / NZ Herald

Clutching her daughter Willow in her arms this morning, Waimirirangi Rudolph told the Herald she was incredibly relieved and grateful to the community who helped find her missing toddler.

"I’m very happy she’s home and grateful to everyone who helped.”

Asked how she had felt last night while Willow was missing, Rudolph said it had been incredibly stressful and she had bags under her eyes this morning due to lack of sleep.

“I was heartbroken, devastated. All of the above but I’m glad she’s home now.”

Waimirirangi said Willow was “happy and just her normal self” this morning. “She’s loving the attention.”

Waimirirangi Rudolph is happy and relieved to be reunited with her 2-year-old daughter Willow after the girl went missing from their Henderson home for six hours yesterday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Willow escaped out of an unlocked gate at the family’s home on Zodiac St, Henderson about 2pm yesterday.

Hundreds of concerned West Auckland residents joined police Search and Rescue during a six-hour search for the girl.

It had been an agonising wait for Willow’s loved ones as the community searched for the missing child.

Waimirirangi understood a woman had found Willow on Universal Drive and taken her home to play with the woman’s grandchildren.

“I would like to say thank you to the lady who found her, looked after her and kept her safe.”

Henderson toddler Willow Rudolph is cradled by her mother after she spent six hours missing from her home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We just heard that a lady found her walking, took her home and played with her grandkids and didn’t know she was missing,” Willow’s aunt Merenia Rudolph said.

The woman had posted on social media in an attempt to find Willow’s family. The post read: “She is happy and fine, like one of my own whanau. No tears at all, just playing with my grandkids.”

The woman’s family members noticed the post and told her the child was missing and that police and the community were desperately trying to find her. The woman replied that she didn’t watch tv and wasn’t aware of the search for Willow.

“Aunty there’s a 2-year-old missing,” a relative of the woman posted on social media.

Merenia said she and her partner had raced down to Auckland from Kaitaia to support the family after news broke that Willow was missing.

Merenia and her partner Pio Iosefo, Willow’s uncle, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the local community who had turned out in force to search for Willow.

People had come from as far afield as Dairy Flat and Wellsford to join the search.

”Everyone sort of pitched in,” Iosefo said.

“The family are really grateful for the community and support.”

Willow with mum Waimirirangi Rudolph and aunty Merenia Rudolph and uncle Pio Iosefo. Photo / Jason Oxenham

They also wanted to thank police search and rescue members who led the search for the missing toddler.

And Willow’s entire kura had joined the search too, determined to find the little girl and bring her home to safety.

“We’re very happy that she’s safe. She’s none the wiser,” Merenia said.

Merenia said the family were yet to speak to the woman who found Willow but hoped to meet with her to express their gratitude and love.

“We’re just truly grateful for the community, everyone that spread the word, dropped off kai and searched the bushes and streets.”

Iosefo reiterated that Willow’s whānau would love to meet the woman that found the missing child to express their thanks.

“If there’s a chance to meet with that family it would be great to give them a big hug.”

The family planned to take Willow to Chipmunks this morning to play with whānau.

A huge banner outside the Zodiac St home expressing the family's gratitude for the search efforts Henderson locals put into finding their daughter Willow who went missing yesterday afternoon. Photo / Jason Oxenham

This morning a large banner thanking the community was draped over the front fence of the family’s Zodiac St property.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into Willow’s disappearance are ongoing.

Police thanked the west Auckland community for their help as well as the volunteers and agencies who assisted with the search and provided support to those involved.

Messages of appreciation were written including “She’s home, happy safe!” and “Willow thanks you. We are blessed.”

Another message said “Your prayers and love were heard”, full of praise for the West Auckland community that rallied to find the missing child.

Police Search and Rescue and LandSar teams in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police search for missing West Auckland 2-year-old Willow in the suburb of Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward



