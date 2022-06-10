Locals duck for cover as wild weather hits Kāpiti Coast. Video / facebook

An Ōhau, Horowhenua resident says a "terrifying" tornado ripped through their property last night, destroying their chicken coup and caravan shelter, but sparing their seven hens and rooster.

Kim Udy said they were in bed when around 11.30pm the wild weather struck their property.

"It lasted 30 seconds but that 30 seconds was absolutely terrifying to say the least."

It comes as a fresh wave of severe thunderstorm watches are issued for Nelson, Buller, Westland, Canterbury High Country and Southern Lakes.

The warning is also in place in Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Wanganui, Manawatū and Kapiti-Horowhenua.

"These thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, hail, strong squally winds gusting 90 to 110km/h, and the possibility of a few small tornadoes," MetService reported.

Udy told the Herald they are in the process of building so are living in a caravan, and her husband had built what he thought was a solid shelter coming off the caravan.

However, the weather was too wild, and Udy said the structure, along with the trampoline they got for their daughter, had been destroyed.

"I'm pretty certain it moved our caravan, which is 26ft."

The couple's chicken coup had been "absolutely" ruined, but the birds are fine.

"I'm currently staying at my sister's house in Levin with my daughter; I'm a bit to scared to go back home in fear that it will happen again."

She said while the weather report stated tornadoes could be a possibility, they didn't pay much attention to it.

Civil Defence Emergency management controller Lisa Sade said because further heavy rain was forecast for the remainder of the weekend and early into next week, they were urging people to stay home and limit any unnecessary travel.

Sucker trucks and sandbags had also been deployed in some areas to help with flooding.

A truck was stuck temporarily in the Lindis Pass last night, but it's not all bad weather news as Cardrona Ski field opens early today.

Other ski fields down south are set to follow suit in the coming days.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said 11.4mm of rain fell in Levin between 6am and 7am this morning, and 6mm more fell the following hour.

He said Levin, which is not a particularly windy area, has had gusts of 67km.

Although more thunderstorms are likely through to this afternoon he said the main risk was this morning.

MetService had earlier placed overnight severe wind and thunderstorm weather watches on much of the South Island and parts of the lower North Island.

That led the Department of Conservation to warn outdoor lovers to stay inside, especially those planning trips to the South Island's big mountains.

"For the South Island, heavy rain, thunderstorms, snow and wind is forecast," DoC tweeted.

"Coupled with cold temperatures, this will make for unsafe travel conditions, particularly in the back country and high elevations."

The rain, storms and snow are blowing in from the Tasman Sea - having hit the West Coast yesterday - before pushing north into the west and central parts of the North Island.

"From Taranaki to Wellington, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Saturday. It's not looking like the best weekend to be outdoors," DoC said yesterday.

Aucklanders will also need to don rain jackets this weekend as heavy showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

That includes possible thunderstorms this morning as the city heads for a high of 17C.