Wellington Airport confirmed six flights have been cancelled today due to strong winds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wind gusts of more than 100km/h in Wellington have cancelled six flights and disrupted the country’s National Anzac Day Commemoration Service.

MetService meteorologist Daniel Corrigan said a wind gust of 109km/h was recorded in Kelburn at 10am.

“Winds are forecast to remain strong today, but become much less gusty tonight and ease throughout tomorrow.

“While gusts have reached speeds relatively close to the warning criteria of 120km/h, it is unlikely that winds will get any stronger than they already are this afternoon.”

Sand from Seatoun Beach could be seen whipping across the road and rogue recycling littered some inner-city streets.

“Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the status of their flights”, an airport spokesman said.

The maximum wind gust recorded at the airport was 100km/h at 1pm.

The country’s National Anzac Day Commemoration Service was cancelled earlier today due to the strong winds buffeting the capital.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage said the “unfortunate” decision to cancel the 11am event at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park had been made for the health and safety of veterans, visitors and guests.

A small, reduced service was moved indoors to escape the wind, with veterans and officials invited into the Hall of Memories.

