A tornado has reportedly struck South Taranaki early this morning.

Residents in the area say a tornado hit parts of Awatuna, South Taranaki, shortly after 5.30am.

A tornado has hit parts of South Taranaki overnight. Photo / Facebook

Photos from a local woman who shared them on Facebook shows trees down, a collapsed fence and a house roof torn off.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured or how severe the damage is.

- more to come -