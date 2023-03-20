A tornado has caused damage in parts of Greymouth overnight. Photo / Jake Lacey

Heavy rain and severe gales have been battering parts of central and southern New Zealand.

Heavy rain warnings have been in effect for parts of Canterbury, Westland, Dunedin, Fiordland, Southland and Clutha.

Strong wind warnings have been in effect for Wellington, southern Wairarapa, the Canterbury High Country and Banks Peninsula.

Tornado rips through Greymouth street

In Greymouth, photos show a tornado causing significant damage to shops and car yards on Tainui St and downing power lines.

Local Jake Lacey said late last night the tornado caused significant damage to multiple shops and car yards on the street.

The aftermath of a tornado in Greymouth late last night. Photo / Jake Lacey

“Powerlines are down, fire crews [are] responding to the incident. I was on the ground and one witness said large pieces of tin were flying around, with wood now scattered all over the road.”

In Otago and Southland, Police have been warning people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Fire and Emergency NZ is reporting no weather-related call-outs in the South Island before 5am.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich told the AM Show this morning that there was still a bit of rain and, more importantly, strong winds battering the region - which “is a worry to us”.

He said the gutters were not streaming with water so there was no danger of flooding.

“But [the] forecast through the night was heavy rain so our people have been keeping watch all night.

💧 More rain is coming for South Island regions that experienced dryness & drought over summer...



Between tonight & tomorrow, it's possible that parts of Otago receive a month's worth of rain with strong, gusty winds, especially along the coast 🌬️



It will also get much cooler! pic.twitter.com/QsKnFINZYu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 20, 2023

“There is only so much you can do in terms of preparation.”

An evacuation centre is also being set up in Dunedin, in case residents may be evacuated from their homes.

Radich said he did not know whether the worst of the weather was done yet.

The forecast predicted wild weather would ease today. However, conditions were still looking heavy, Radich said.

“Based on the forecast I have seen, it will stay this way for some hours.”