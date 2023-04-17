Wellington residents and those on the West Coast of the South Island should prepare for a wet week as a “tropical disturbance” will bring periods of heavy rain through the region.

MetService has issued a slew of weather warnings for the regions beginning this morning and lasting through until Wednesday afternoon - but the storm which is lurking near New Caledonia is forecast to move closer by the end of the week, meaning the rain could last through until Saturday.

Westland and Otira are under a heavy rain warning between 8am and 9pm Tuesday, with MetService warning the rain could cause slips and flash flooding. Up to 150mm of rain is forecast for the region with peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

🟠🟡 Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings 🟡🟠



🟠 Orange Warnings for Buller, Marlborough, Nelson, and Westland.



🟡 Yellow Watches for Canterbury High Country, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Taranaki, Tararua, Wairarapa, Wellington, and Westland.



Head to https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for the details pic.twitter.com/KYpXnO5A3G — MetService (@MetService) April 17, 2023

The ranges of Buller are also set to be battered by rain with 80 to 120mm of rain expected between 4pm on Tuesday and 4am on Wednesday.

The rain will move northwards as Tuesday continues and on Wednesday morning Wellington will likely see heavy rainfall - particularly between the hours of 6am and 6pm. MetService has placed a heavy rain watch over the area and is warning residents to keep up to date with the latest warnings.

The Tararua Range will also see some rain between 8am and midnight on Wednesday.

As the week continues, the system that is currently over New Caledonia is moving towards New Zealand and although the track is currently uncertain and could change, it is likely to hit parts of the upper and central parts of the South Island and potentially the east coast of the South Island.

The rain will likely hit between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

⚠️ A tropical disturbance, located near New Caledonia as of Monday, is forecast to move southward into New Zealand on Friday-Saturday.



Although its exact track is uncertain, it may bring heavy rain (🟣) to the western & northern South Island & parts of the lower North Island 💧 pic.twitter.com/KDGGgh8HYU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 17, 2023

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier estimated 100mm could be pretty widespread on the upper and central west coast.

“I would not be surprised to see up to 200mm of rain in the higher terrains.”

However, he said it does look like the disturbance won’t stick around for very long.

“We have had events over the past few months, including Cyclone Gabrielle, that have been quite slow-moving that have contained a lot of sustained rainfall over long periods of time,” he said.

“The fact that this will move through New Zealand quickly is quite good news.”

Carrier estimates there will be about 12-18 hours of the heaviest rainfall.

He said it does not look likely to turn into a tropical cyclone.

“It’s completely understandable that when something notable like a cyclone happens, people are on their toes,” he said.

“I’m not seeing a Gabrielle situation, and it doesn’t look like the east coast of the North Island will be affected by this.”

Niwa warned South Island residents to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days to see any changes.