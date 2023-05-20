Flooding and slips have forced the closure of parts of State Highway 1 and State Highway 3 in the central North Island after torrential rain lashed the area.

Surface flooding has been reported in parts of Whanganui and Manawatu.

State Highway 1 at Mangaweka has been blocked by a slip, while State Highway 3 is currently closed between Warrengate Rd and Wikitoria Rd.

Northbound traffic on State Highway 3 should detour by Warrengate Road, Number 2 line/Portal St, left onto State Highway 4, and then back onto State Highway 3.

Motorists on these roads should expect significant delays.

Most regions of the North Island found themselves under heavy wind warnings yesterday, with parts of the central and west of the island placed under heavy rain warnings.

But things should start to become a lot calmer today.

Meanwhile, the South Island will have occasional rain with some nice spells depending on the location.

“Classic Autumn weather where you get the horrible weather and then the nice weather and the horrible weather again,” said Bakker.

“A mixed bag.”

The Auckland region saw some of the country’s strongest wind gusts - and at times persistent rainfall - which for a while impacted badly on its motorway system.

MetService recorded gusts of 50-knot wind gusts - nearly 90 kilometres an hour - at around 2 pm yesterday that forced Waka Kotahi to initially close lanes and then temporarily close the Harbour Bridge.

The bridge ended up being closed several times during the day and into the evening due to the winds.

The restrictions caused a massive build-up of traffic on the Southern Motorway heading north, with bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching from Sylvia Park Mall all the way to the Harbour Bridge.

UPDATE 7PM

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is now CLOSED due to strong winds. Please detour via SH18/SH16 Western Ring Route. ^EH https://t.co/r3d7OEcsld pic.twitter.com/70BJEAugze — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2023

Waka Kotahi asked residents to use the alternative SH16/SH18 Western Ring Route, before the bridge was opened again this evening. Buses on the routes affected were being told to pull over and wait

Due to wind gusts up to 91 km/h, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was closed temporarily and bus on routes affected were told to pull over and wait.

The Bridge is now open again and buses will be resuming their routes.



If the winds increase, the Bridge may close again. pic.twitter.com/HMNvcJieeR — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 20, 2023

Sixty knot - or 110 kilometres an hour - wind gusts were recorded out in Auckland’s Harbour.

Hauraki Gulf Weather tweeted the weather system had produced a wind gust at Manukau Heads of 143km/h or 77 knots.

The buffeting winds and showers were brought by a moisture-laden, intense low-pressure system rushing over the country from the Tasman Sea since Thursday.

The danger of the powerful gusts is elevated by wet soil from recent deluges, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

🍃 Strong winds are beginning to be reported from our weather stations in the upper North Island, with gusts of 90 km/h recorded in Auckland.



👀 @WakaKotahiAkNth for road closures in NLD and AKL



Strong winds are expected for the rest of today: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/whaA9yenqr — MetService (@MetService) May 20, 2023







