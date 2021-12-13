Wild weather partially derails train in Central North Island

The train carriages lay crashed in farmland near Hunterville after a derailment last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Flooded train tracks caused a train's 12 wagons to derail and crash into farmland in the Central North Island.

Wild weather has lashed the North Island and left many parts of Feilding and Manawatū under water the last 24 hours, and impacted the country's main trunk line last night after the northbound freight train partially de-railed.

KiwiRail's Siva Sivapakkiam said the crash happened about 11pm as the train travelled south of Hunterville.

"About 11pm last night a north-bound freight train partially derailed on the North Island Main Trunk Line, just south of Hunterville.

"One of the locomotives and about 12, mostly empty wagons have come off the tracks. The second locomotive and a number of other wagons are still on the tracks."

The derailment also damaged a number of traction poles that hold up the electrified line.

Sivapakkiam said it appeared the rail line was washed out by heavy rain at a number of points.

Heavy rain warnings & watches are in force for parts of northern & central NZ https://t.co/qHyE5zySvx ^PL pic.twitter.com/4GZLqWL6BU — MetService (@MetService) December 13, 2021

KiwiRail staff were now on site and would work to reopen the line as soon as possible.

However, there was no definite timeline for the repair at the moment, he said.

There were no injuries.

MetService is forecasting more heavy rain for around Waiouru, Whanganui and its surrounds today.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said some areas, like Feilding, have been inundated with rain, causing flooding.

"Quite a lot happened in a short period of time – there were heavy falls, thunderstorm activity in the area. In two hours 35mm of rain fell, and from yesterday afternoon to now there's been about 60mm – which has caused the flooding."

Tropical moisture = tropical rainfall.



Note the cloud connection from tropics to New Zealand.



This is the fuel for heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours for much of the North and upper South Islands.



Slips & flooding a concern where the heaviest rain occurs. pic.twitter.com/nblHM24M9E — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 13, 2021

Hayes said the wet weather wasn't over yet – persistent rain will fall across the region through Tuesday and into Wednesday – although Wednesday may have some dry spells.

Slips and flooding are a concern where the heaviest rain occurs.

Niwa says tropical moisture is causing the rainfall due to the cloud connection from the tropics.

"This is the fuel for heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours for much of the North and upper South Islands," it posted on Twitter.