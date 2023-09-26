Wild weather on the 11am Aratere Interislander ferry crossing yesterday, sailing from Picton to Wellington. Video / Ethan Yeow

The final Interislander sailing across the stormy Cook Strait yesterday before all services were cancelled sent some passengers running for the bathroom - while others felt thrilled as wild waves crashed over the decks.

Levin business owner Ethan Yeow was travelling on the 11am Aratere sailing yesterday with his two children, aged 7 and 4, and said there was about 15 minutes when the weather was particularly bad.

“As crazy as it was, everyone on board was still having a good time,” Yeow said.

Water pooled on the deck of the ferry during a rough crossing.

“When we actually hit the Cook Strait, yes it was just bumpy. For me it was awesome. I do a lot of fishing so I didn’t get sick or anything. I was at the front, sort of enjoying it with my kids.”

Yeow described big swells and feeling the ferry “crashing into the waves”.

“You could hear the captain on the throttle . . . you could tell that the boat would handle a lot more, but yeah, it was super fun.

Some families on board were sick, and told Yeow they’d never been on a boat before.

“They were not having a good time at all.”

Water was coming in through the doors from the deck, but the staff were doing a great job of keeping things under control, he said.

“The staff were amazing, walking around constantly looking after people. You could tell it was sort of nothing for them, it was just fun for everyone else.”

Interislander yesterday cancelled a number of sailings because of “large and increasing swells and deteriorating conditions” continuing today. Aratere is expected to return to service for its 3.45pm sailing today, while Kaitaki is expected back at 8.30pm, and Kaiarahi is expected back tomorrow, freight-only.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this service alert, and advise customers directly, if other sailings are impacted,” Interislander said on its website.

“We encourage people to keep an eye on our arrivals and departures page, which is updated regularly.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



