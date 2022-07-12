Wild Weather: High avalanche danger follows huge snow dump at Canterbury skifields

Porters Ski Resort was covered in snow and bathed in sunshine after the storm passed through. Photo / Supplied

A wild weather bomb has left Canterbury's skifields caked in deep snow and a high risk of avalanches.

The New Zealand Avalanche advisory from the Mountain Safety Council has put out high level warnings for South Island mountain ranges that stretch from Nelson to Ohau.

Avalanche danger across the South Island. Photo / Supplied

The Nelson Lakes, Craig ie burn Range, Mt Hutt, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, and Ohau ranges are all at level 4 High on the avalanche danger scale.

According to Mountain Safety there are very dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in the avalanche terrain is not recommended. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Large avalanches could occur in many areas and very large avalanches in specific areas.

New Zealand avalanche danger scale. Photo / Supplied

The Avalanche danger in Arthurs Pass, Queenstown, Wanaka, and Aspiring are at level 3 and considered dangerous.

The winter blast hit the South Island yesterday, and lead to the closure of several highways.

Current Road conditions and State Highways closed across South Island. Photo / Supplied

Roads closed are:

SH8 Fairlie to Twizel due to snow and ice conditions.

SH80 Aoraki Mount Cook Highway due to heavy snow.

SH8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass) due to snow.

Mt Hutt closed after big snow dump. Photo / Supplied

Mt Hutt ski field has closed today despite receiving 50cm of new snow. Porters Alpine Resort has 60cm of snow and is also closed.