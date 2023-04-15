A motorist has captured a bizarre moment as a Porsche passes on the grass alongside the Waikato Expressway. Video / Supplied

Chaotic scenes unfolded on the Waikato Expressway this morning as a motorist, believed to be evading police, swerved behind the barriers, on to the grass and proceeded to drive the wrong way.

A motorist travelling south said they and a line of traffic were stopped by police this morning around 9.40am near Ngaruawahia.

“[The] police stopped us... they said there’s a car coming this way so just stop because we need to put out the spike to stop this car,” they said.

“The car slowed down and then went off the road, on to the grass and missed the spikes.”

The person said the car eventually drove back on to the highway from the opposite side of the road.

They could see the police eagle helicopter circling above.

The vehicle is believed to be a grey Porsche. Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.



