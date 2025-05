There are reports of internet issues across New Zealand, including in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

There have been reports of widespread internet outages across New Zealand.

At about 7.30pm, people in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Dunedin began posting on social media saying they had no internet.

Many said they were Contact Energy customers.

A post on the Vic Deals Facebook page asking if anyone had lost internet received 139 comments, with users across Wellington suburbs confirming widespread outages.