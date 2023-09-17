Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why Wellington’s ‘financial crisis’ is being kept secret

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Wellington water workers respond to a burst water main in the central city. Photo / Mark MItchell

Wellington water workers respond to a burst water main in the central city. Photo / Mark MItchell

ANALYSIS

Wellington City Council is facing a financial reality that could pour cold water on Mayor Tory Whanau’s big campaign promises and see hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending cut.

Councillor Diane Calvert

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand