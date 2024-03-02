Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why we need to let Newshub go - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
3 mins to read
Up to 300 jobs are expected to be lost as one of our biggest commercial media company’s newsrooms - Newshub - is set to close at the end of June. Video / Chereè Kinnear | Ben Dickens

OPINION:

The first newsroom I saw the inside of was Newshub in Wellington. Back then it was called TV3 and it was run by an old-school journalist everyone called Flash.

Flash had cut

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand