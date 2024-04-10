Janelle Hinch (right) with her home-grown employee Amy Thompson at Opus Fresh Apparel in Ohakune. Photo / Bevan Conley

Janelle Hinch (right) with her home-grown employee Amy Thompson at Opus Fresh Apparel in Ohakune. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu district councillor Janelle Hinch is a champion of Ohakune and retaining the town’s young people. She’s walking the talk with her business Opus Fresh.

Liz Wylie reports.

Janelle Hinch decided she wanted to make Ohakune her home when she was a child visiting the ski fields with her father. When she was old enough to decide for herself, she made the move from Auckland.

She now operates a shop at the town’s historic railway station.

There are racks filled with her Opus Fresh-branded clothing range of sports and leisure wear, encouraging visitors to get into some merino clothing and venture out to explore the great outdoors of the Ruapehu District.

The cosy space also offers a range of locally produced goods and barista-made coffee.

The local landscapes inspire the New Zealand-milled wool fabrics used in Hinch’s designs, with soft greys, nutmeg browns and chalky blues the predominant colours.

As well as running her business, Hinch is serving her second term as a Ruapehu district councillor.

“I’ve been living here for over 20 years now and I love this place,” she said.

“My father brought me here from Auckland to go skiing in winter, and I couldn’t wait to come back each year. When I was old enough to decide where I wanted to live, I chose here.”

Attracting more young people to the district and keeping local youth employed and happy to remain are priorities for Hinch as a councillor and employer, she said.

She has her own success story with employee Amy Thompson, who grew up working at Opus Fresh and doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“Amy started working with me as a high school student training under the Gateway programme,” Hinch said.

“That was 10 years ago, and she is amazing - knows almost as much as I do, and she is now mentoring our current Gateway student.”

Apart from a short stint away, Thompson has stayed with the business.

“When I was away for that short time, I did barista training, and that’s come in handy here as well,” Thompson said.

“I have been to big cities and they are great for weekends away, but this is where I want to live.”

Opus Fresh Apparel in the Ohakune Railway Station. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hinch said she uses locally sourced and sustainable materials for the Opus Fresh range and she’s unwilling to compromise.

“Good-quality, long-lasting garments are good for the environment,” she said.

“And employing local people and paying them well are things I won’t compromise on either. It might not make me rich, but I love what we do. Amy and I both sew some of our garments here on-site, and people enjoy seeing us doing that.”

Hinch’s partner Austin Hobson, who she describes as a “lovely chap”, established his own small business Ruapehu Brewing in Ohakune six years ago.

“Running your own business can be stressful at times, but in a place like Ohakune people get behind you, and Austin and I get to debrief with each other about the particular challenges we each face,” Hinch said.

“There are a lot of small businesses in the district. It’s a place where small businesses can thrive, and that helps make life great.”

As a councillor, Hinch said improving living standards for everyone in the district was the ultimate aim.

“I learned a lot during my first term, and getting re-elected for this term was a great affirmation,” she said.

“Everything is connected, and as much as we are a tourist destination, our communities need healthy affordable housing, safe roads and sustainable employment. We live in an extraordinary environment, and we need to ensure both environmental and economic sustainability.

“I feel very fortunate to call this place home and it is a privilege to serve on the council.”

