Why renting a desk could improve your career

If you're sick of the daily grind but your bank balance says retiring early isn't an option, swapping the office of old for a shared workspace could be the answer.



Co-working is enjoying a bit of a good rap at the moment – and for good reason. The revolutionary approach to the traditional office space invigorates business and offers a level playing field for SMEs and smart start-ups who might otherwise struggle to keep up with their wealthier, more established counterparts.



"Co-working is becoming increasingly popular because of the shared economy benefits it offers," says Lisa Bryan, business manager at the B:HIVE in Auckland's Takapuna.



"SMEs can take a small space in a building that provides the level of amenity usually the reserve of large corporates. Business needs like reception, arranging utilities and organising events are all done for you, so you can get on with running your business."



Aside from the financial benefits, Bryan says flexibility is a big plus too.



"Co-working offers a lot of flexibility, both in terms of shorter leases and the ability to expand or contract your team as required. This enables businesses to be more agile in an ever-changing business world."



Simon Anderson has rented a desk at the B:HIVE since February 2018. He says the emphasis on collaboration and community were major reasons why he moved in.



"Before taking up a desk at the B:HIVE, I worked from home," he says. "Being able to collaborate with people who are specialists in different areas is a huge reason why I signed up, because you just don't get that opportunity working off your kitchen table. Even if it's just a quick chat to get an educated opinion, you can do that over a cup of coffee on the same day. That sort of accessible advice and networking is invaluable."



Brien Keegan operates Sprout, a people talent and management company, out of a number of Bizdojo locations around New Zealand. He says the main benefits of co-working come down to environment, network and flexibility.



"As a start-up, we wouldn't have had access to the facilities we can gain from working in a shared space, like coffee machines, table tennis table, front desk, offices and boardrooms," he says.



"Surrounding myself with other entrepreneurs and being part of a community of people who face similar challenges is great. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most exciting business in New Zealand. It's inspiring who you get to talk to at the water cooler. Having both customers and suppliers at each other's door brings enormous benefits as well."



It's not all 'work hard' though.



"Co-working gives you access to a social community that you would normally only get in a larger organisation," says Keegan. "That's pretty important for a small business that doesn't hire many people."



Anderson agrees.



"The B:HIVE has placed a great focus on building a community. The entire set-up attracts social-minded people which, when coupled with the hospitality precinct below, creates a great environment for socialising. I could never go back to working from home."