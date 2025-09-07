Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Why our advance directive system is broken and the Government needs to act – Louise Duffy

By Louise Duffy
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Louise Duffy (right) with her mother Barbie (left) and son Charlie in happier times. Photo / Louise Duffy

Louise Duffy (right) with her mother Barbie (left) and son Charlie in happier times. Photo / Louise Duffy

Opinion by Louise Duffy
Louise Duffy is behind the Barbie's Bill petition for advance directive changes.

THE FACTS

  • Louise Duffy’s petition, Barbie’s Bill, seeks changes to the advance directive system.
  • Duffy’s mother, Barbie, had her advance directive ignored, leading to unwanted medical interventions.
  • The petition urges a standardised system for advance directives, similar to the assisted dying framework.

When I was with my Mum, Barbie, while she was dying, I kept thinking: “This isn’t right. How did this happen?”

Mum had an advance directive, also known as a living will. We’re all aware people can say no to surgery or treatment and choose to have Do

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save