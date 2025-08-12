Advertisement
Why NZ should take a nuanced path to Palestine recognition – The Front Page

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Today on The Front Page, University of Otago senior politics professor Dr Leon Goldsmith is with us to unpack the complexities of this never-ending conflict.

The Government’s decision on whether it’ll recognise the state of Palestine has been put on hold until next month.

It’s despite our closest neighbour following a sweep of countries that have decided to make the declaration.

Nearly 80 years since the United Nations resolution to create the State

