Meanwhile, our Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced the Government is carefully weighing up its position and will present New Zealand’s approach at the United Nations Leaders’ Week in late September.

“It is only right that this complicated issue be approached calmly, cautiously, and judiciously. Over the next month, we look forward to canvassing this broad range of views before taking a proposal to Cabinet,” he said.

So, how should New Zealand proceed? And if it’s a matter of “when not if” we recognise the state of Palestine - as Act’s David Seymour has said - then why the wait?

University of Otago senior politics professor Dr Leon Goldsmith joined The Front Page to unpack the complexities of Middle East conflicts and why it isn’t so “black and white”.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

Why the decision to recognise the state of Palestine isn’t “clear-cut”

What the recognition – as opposed to supporting a two-state solution – actually means

The urgent humanitarian needs that should be addressed

What New Zealand should do next.

