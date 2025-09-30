Advertisement
Why NZ must back its fast-growing video game industry – Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The tech sector’s gaming industry generated $759 million in revenue last year, with a 38% increase.
  • The Game Development Sector Rebate boosted industry jobs by 20.5% in its first year.
  • Developers urge further support to prevent studios from moving offshore, emphasising gaming’s export potential.

In New Zealand’s $23.8 billion tech sector, one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing industries, too many still dismiss video games as a pastime.

They are anything but.

Gaming drives exports at pace, and industry figures prove it deserves Government support.

Last year, New Zealand game studios

