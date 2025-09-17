Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why New Zealand artists are pulling music from Spotify over pay and ethics

RNZ
9 mins to read

Tiki Taane put up what he said is his final song on Spotify on Tuesday night. Photo / RNZ, Electric Avenue

Tiki Taane put up what he said is his final song on Spotify on Tuesday night. Photo / RNZ, Electric Avenue

By Nik Dirga of RNZ

Top New Zealand musicians like Tiki Taane and The Bats are leaving Spotify behind. Why are they taking their music offline?

One of Aotearoa’s biggest names, Taane announced on social media earlier this month that “It’s time to take my music

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save