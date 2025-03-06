Why military vehicles were seen on Wellington’s waterfront

Several Singaporean vehicles involved in a joint training exercise were spotted on Wellington's waterfront.

Wellington residents were greeted with a show of firepower this morning when multiple military vehicles were spotted on the city’s waterfront.

A line of self-propelled howitzers belonging to the Singaporean Armed Forces were photographed at the port.

They had been in New Zealand for an annual military training exercise between the two countries.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is carried out at the Wairoa Military Camp in the centre of the North Island.