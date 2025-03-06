Why military vehicles were seen on Wellington’s waterfront

It is an artillery-based operation that includes the firing of live rounds.
The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the training partnership with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has been happening annually since 1997 and represents longstanding relations between the two armed forces.
The Herald has approached the NZDF for comment.
According to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore is our “most important defence partner in Southeast Asia”.
“There is significant bilateral engagement across all levels of New Zealand’s defence sector, co-ordinated by the Singapore-based defence adviser,” its website states.
“The defence and security pillar of the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership supports greater co-operation in areas such as cyber threats, the technical aspects of safety and security, and in homeland security technology.”