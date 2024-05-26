Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why Kiwi businesses need to stop ignoring young people - Kendall Langston

By Kendall Langston
3 mins to read
What’s the secret to keeping Gen Z happy? Kendall Langston has an answer. Photo / 123RF

What’s the secret to keeping Gen Z happy? Kendall Langston has an answer. Photo / 123RF

Kendall Langston is a former New Zealand Army Lieutenant Colonel and chief executive who co-founded the strategic implementation advisory firm, Pivot and Pace.

OPINION

The World Economic Forum is forecasting the global talent shortage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand