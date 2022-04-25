The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington was cordoned off following two arrests.

Hamish Cardwell for RNZ

A Wellington City councillor who lives near Saturday's inner-city shooting says talks with gang leaders may be needed.

Two people are in hospital in a critical condition after shootings, one in central Wellington and the suburb of Tawa, early Saturday morning.

Seven people have been arrested so far, and police said there could be more.

It is believed the shootings are linked and gang-related.

Councillor Iona Pannett said the shootings were unacceptable and scary.

"We need to ask why there is gang warfare in central Wellington.

"And that means potentially getting the gangs around the table to work on solutions."

Pannett said shootings were very rare in the CBD.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster was optimistic they were isolated incidents.

He said police had told him the those responsible were not from Wellington.

There has been an increase in gang activity nationwide and Wellington was not immune, Foster said.

He supported sitting down and talking to gangs, but would take the police's guidance on the issue.

Foster said the council, police, business owners, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Hospitality New Zealand, Wellington City Mission and others last year launched a group Pōneke Promise to tackle violence and disorder issues in the central city.

He said actions included setting up safe drop-in centres on weekend nights, with a new community centre to open shortly.

Police patrols and CCTV coverage had also increased in the area, Foster said.