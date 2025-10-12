Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why Inland Revenue is taking money from bank accounts

RNZ
3 mins to read

Inland Revenue has stepped up efforts to collect tax it was owed. Photo / 123rf

Inland Revenue has stepped up efforts to collect tax it was owed. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Thousands of people have had money deducted from their bank accounts in recent months as Inland Revenue steps up its efforts to collect the tax it is owed.

IR spokesman Rowan McArthur said it had sent out 16,500 notices about planned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save