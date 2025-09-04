Advertisement
Why do we care about international brands like Ikea coming to NZ? – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Quantum Jump CEO and marketing expert Ben Goodale is with us to explain the hype around one of the world’s leading retailers coming to our shores.

New Zealanders will finally get to experience the labyrinthine layout of an Ikea store from December 4.

The new Sylvia Park site in Auckland’s Mt Wellington is one of the company’s largest in the Southern Hemisphere – about the size of three rugby fields.

Thousands of products will be available

