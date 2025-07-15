Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What latest research says about Auckland’s volcanic field and how to prepare for an eruption - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Front Page talks to volcanologist Jan Lindsay about the likelihood of an eruption.

Most of central Auckland sits on the remains of 53 volcanic cones and craters.

While there’s no way of knowing when an eruption will happen, it’s been said time and time again that it’s not a case of “if”, but “when”.

New research now suggests that deathly clouds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save