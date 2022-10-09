Wayne Brown plays banjo at his victory celebration party in Auckland. Photo / via Twitter

Wayne Brown plays banjo at his victory celebration party in Auckland. Photo / via Twitter

Auckland has a new mayor, and with it a shift away from Phil Goff's centre-left lens.

Wayne Brown farewelled the former Labour cabinet minister and retiring two-term Super City mayor last night by playing his banjo and putting a twist on a rock 'n' roll classic made famous by Ray Charles.

Video on social media shows Brown singing "Hit the road Goff, and don't you come back no more," with his supporters and a band during election celebrations in Auckland.

Last night - and during the campaign trail - the new Super city boss showed he is not shy in expressing his opinions.

But who is Wayne Brown?

His background suggests he has a range of strings to his bows: A banjo-playing surfer with an engineering background, a property developer, a businessman, a self-made multi-millionaire, and a family man - husband, father and grandfather.

The 76-year-old fended off Efeso Collins' challenge, winning by a whopping 54,000 vote majority yesterday.

In fine spirits after the win, Brown partied into the night at Ponsonby's Sapphire Room, sipping Moet champagne with friends, family, and a number of new and re-elected council members including Wayne Walker, Christine Fletcher and Daniel Newman among others.

While his victory wasn't a shock - after the latest polls showed a shift towards him over Collins - he did surprise supporters when he unveiled his banjo to perform.

He played a range of songs with a band, including famous Māori waiata Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

Political strategist and Herald columnist Matthew Hooton filmed the new SuperCity mayor's secret talent, seemingly highlighting the city leader's down to Earth persona.

In a rare glimpse of the family behind the man, the former Far North District mayor shared the celebratory occasion with his nearest and dearest.

His wife Toni, sister Sherie, grandchildren Stella and Isaac, daughter and son-in-law Lucy and Craig, and son and partner Sean and James were all pictured soaking up the special moment.

Wayne Brown, wife Toni (front right), sister Sherie (centre), grandchildren Stella, Isaac (front left), daughter and son-in-law Lucy and Craig (back left), and son and partner Sean and James (back).

And just hours after his successful campaign, where he pledged to "fix" Auckland, Brown indicated today would be spent with his family some of his favourite pleasures.

"For today? Well, I think I owe my wife and family a big, long brunch along K Road, maybe followed by a quick trip to Piha this afternoon. Then, on Monday at 8am, I start the new job that I am so humbled you have entrusted to me. Thank you for your support. I won't let you down," he said.

In a brief speech last night Brown said that he was "proud to succeed as an independent candidate not endorsed by anyone".

Collins had the endorsement of both Labour, including personally from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the Green Party.

Meanwhile, the band plays on … pic.twitter.com/b4BIJ8t1qU — Matthew Hooton (@MatthewHootonNZ) October 8, 2022

The businessman has a legacy in leadership positions for some significant businesses and public infrastructure organisations, including TVNZ, Māori TV, Transpower, Vector Ltd, and was chair of the Land Transport Safety Authority.

Brown's history in Northland saw him originally appointed chairman of the Northland District Health Board and Tairāwhiti District Health Board in January 2001 when district health boards were established.

At the end of 2001 he was appointed to chairman of the Auckland District Health Board and remained chair of Tairāwhiti DHB.

In 2007, Brown became mayor of Far North District in a landslide victory over Yvonne Sharp.

He was elected again in 2010, but faced criticism in an enquiry by the Auditor General for blurring roles and was advised "to separate his personal and official roles more carefully in future".

Addressing the issue in 2022, Brown stated he has "learnt a lesson" and that it was not likely to be a problem in Auckland given his business interests are outside the SuperCity.

Before all that, Brown was an engineer by trade and co-founded the engineering consultancy Brown and Thomson in 1976.

Fast forward to 2022 and he campaigned on being Auckland's "Mr Fix It", pledging to "Fix Auckland" as several delayed major infrastructure projects clog the roads and go past budget.

Some 144,619 votes later, Aucklanders gave Brown the chance to deliver on those promises.